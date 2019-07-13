Operation ‘bring back CM’ on at Kolkata park after snakes spotted

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought help from the forest department to make Elliot Park, Mamata Banerjee’s favourite place for evening walks, a snake-free zone after the West Bengal chief minister expressed concerns after she spotted three snakes recently.

She told this during a recent meeting with doctors. “I was stunned to see three snakes baring their fangs. I saw another snake emerging out of a waterbody. I stopped visiting the place since then,’’ Mamata had said.

The KMC officials swung into action after the chief minister’s concern.

“There are three water bodies in the park with bushes on its banks. The waterbody and the bushes are the spots where snakes are mostly seen. Though there has been no incident of snake bite in the park, we don’t want to take any chances. Besides, we want to ensure the chief minister comes here during her leisure time and make the area a snake-free zone so that she can walk in the evening again,’’ said a KMC official.

Debasish Kumar, mayor-in-council (gardens) said the forest department was sent a letter. “Since the KMC does not have the expertise to deal with snakes, we will have to take the forest department’s help. We cannot engage snake charmers on our own because it is not a legitimate process,’’ said Kumar.