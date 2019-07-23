Home Cities Kolkata

BJP supported panel emerges victorious in Calcutta HC Bar Association election

Election officer Kanak Kumar Chatterjee declared that Ashok Kumar Dhandhania was elected the president, while Dhiraj Trivedi won the post of secretary in the apolitical lawyers' body.

Published: 23rd July 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Calcutta High Court. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A BJP-supported panel emerged victorious in the Calcutta High Court Bar Association election, results of which was declared on Tuesday.

Election officer Kanak Kumar Chatterjee declared that Ashok Kumar Dhandhania was elected the president, while Dhiraj Trivedi won the post of secretary in the apolitical lawyers' body at the Calcutta High Court.

BJP's West Bengal Legal Cell convenor Partha Ghosh said that its panel won eight out of 15 posts for which elections were held.

He said the posts of secretary, vice president, one assistant secretary and five out of nine executive committee members were claimed by BJP-supported lawyer candidates at the high court.

Dhandhania who won the post of president is an independent, Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress, which held sway in the outgoing body, has won four executive member seats, apart from the post of treasurer.

From the BJP panel, Dhiraj Trivedi won as the secretary, Ajay Choubey was elected vice president, while Aparna Banerjee won the post of one assistant secretary, Ghosh said.

While Congress panel candidate Ritzu Ghosal won the other post of assistant secretary, TMC panel's Dwarikanath Mukhopadhyay emerged victorious in the treasurer's post, Ghosh said.

Arpita Basu (BJP), Lipika Thakur Chatterjee (TMC), Joyeeta Dhar (BJP), Somnath Adhikari (BJP), Madhu Jana (BJP), Sougata Mitra (TMC), Dipankar Pal (TMC), Diptendu Narayan Bandopadhyay (TMC) and Anamika Pandey (BJP) are the newly- elected executive members, according to Ghosh.

The new body will take over on July 31, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Bar Association election Calcutta High Court BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp