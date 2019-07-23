BJP supported panel emerges victorious in Calcutta HC Bar Association election

By PTI

KOLKATA: A BJP-supported panel emerged victorious in the Calcutta High Court Bar Association election, results of which was declared on Tuesday.

Election officer Kanak Kumar Chatterjee declared that Ashok Kumar Dhandhania was elected the president, while Dhiraj Trivedi won the post of secretary in the apolitical lawyers' body at the Calcutta High Court.

BJP's West Bengal Legal Cell convenor Partha Ghosh said that its panel won eight out of 15 posts for which elections were held.

He said the posts of secretary, vice president, one assistant secretary and five out of nine executive committee members were claimed by BJP-supported lawyer candidates at the high court.

Dhandhania who won the post of president is an independent, Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress, which held sway in the outgoing body, has won four executive member seats, apart from the post of treasurer.

From the BJP panel, Dhiraj Trivedi won as the secretary, Ajay Choubey was elected vice president, while Aparna Banerjee won the post of one assistant secretary, Ghosh said.

While Congress panel candidate Ritzu Ghosal won the other post of assistant secretary, TMC panel's Dwarikanath Mukhopadhyay emerged victorious in the treasurer's post, Ghosh said.

Arpita Basu (BJP), Lipika Thakur Chatterjee (TMC), Joyeeta Dhar (BJP), Somnath Adhikari (BJP), Madhu Jana (BJP), Sougata Mitra (TMC), Dipankar Pal (TMC), Diptendu Narayan Bandopadhyay (TMC) and Anamika Pandey (BJP) are the newly- elected executive members, according to Ghosh.

The new body will take over on July 31, he said.