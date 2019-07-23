Home Cities Kolkata

Jadavpur University freshers to sign 'no narcotics, no liquor' declaration

While the nature of punishment for the offenders is yet to be decided, earlier, the only undertaking freshers had to sign, over the past two academic years, pertained to ragging.

Published: 23rd July 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 11:10 AM

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

 

KOLKATA: Students getting admitted to Jadavpur University this academic year will have to sign a declaration that they will not consume narcotic substances or drink liquor inside the university premises and the hostels, a senior varsity official said.

Admission to Arts, Science and Engineering courses in the university here will begin this week. "Candidates of all the three streams will have to sign the written undertaking," Engineering department dean Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said.

However, the nature of punishment for the offenders is yet to be decided, he said. Asked about the necessity of such a declaration, a university official said, "It has become important to have such a clause for the candidates now, than in the past."

The only undertaking freshers had to sign, over the past two academic years, pertained to ragging.

Partha Pratim Roy, a senior member of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA), said that the teachers have welcomed the move. "Students will always support constructive moves by the JU administration," Krittika Roy, a second-year Arts student said.

The decision comes after students were reportedly found consuming alcohol and taking drugs inside the campus, following which the administration had regulated the entry of outsiders. There were also incidents of narcotic and alcohol abuse inside the hostels.

