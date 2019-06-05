Home Cities Kolkata

TMC leader Nirmal Kundu shot dead by unidentified miscreants in North Kolkata

Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits.

Published: 05th June 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

KOLKATA: TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead last night by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area, police said.

Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

The political tussle between the BJP and TMC had escalated before the parliamentary elections, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locking horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmal Kundu Nirmal Kundu Murder TMC Trinamool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp