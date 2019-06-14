Home Cities Kolkata

'Just like you need security, patients also need treatment': Bengal minister appeals to protesting doctors

'Just like you need security, patients also need treatment. I would appeal to all of you to think over it,' Partha Chatterjee said.

Published: 14th June 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader and West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee appealed to striking junior doctors to "keep aside" misunderstandings and withdraw their agitation, which entered its fourth day on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Chatterjee, the TMC secretary general said, that all their grievances can be solved through discussions with the government.

ALSO READ: Doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit

"I would like to appeal to my young friends to keep aside misunderstandings and join back at work. We should not lose faith on masses. I too have been involved in student politics and now after being appointed in a position, still believe that all of us should work towards serving the masses.

"Just like you need security, patients also need treatment. I would appeal to all of you to think over it," he said.

The strike by the junior doctors continued on Friday, hampering regular services in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals, and a number of private hospitals.

ALSO READ: Health minister condemns violence against doctors in Kolkata

However, emergency services were available at one or two hospitals, including Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital here, on Friday morning.

Notwithstanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's warning of strict action, if work is not resumed, the junior doctors carried on with their agitation.

The junior doctors have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senior TMC leader West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee Doctors stroke Kolkata doctors strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp