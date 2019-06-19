Fire in residential building in Kolkata's Lake Town, no casualty reported

By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Lake Town area here on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty.

Eight fire tenders, which were pressed into service, brought the situation under control in four hours.

Fire brigade personnel rescued two persons, who were trapped in the building, the official said.

The blaze broke out in the G-plus four-storey building located on Jessore Road in Lake Town area at about 2.20 PM and was doused at about 6.30 PM.

Causes of the fire and the extent of damage were yet to be ascertained.