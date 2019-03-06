Kolkata diary: Thundershower lashes city, French team to certify safety measures of East-West metro

Aishik Chanda By

French team to certify EW Metro safety

An independent team from France reached the city to review and certify the safety measures in the East-West corridor of the Kolkata Metro.

The team will assess the hardware and software components involved in signalling and control, check platform screen gates as well as the interface between the automatic train control management system and the emergency brakes.

The assessment will be carried out over the next four days, and the team will issue an Independent Safety Assessment clearance to the corridor.

Only then will the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited will be able to begin operations

North-South Metro gets Chinese rakes

After the East-West corridor of Kolkata Metro Rail got Bengaluru-based indigenous Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)-made metro railway coaches, the older north-south corridor received the first of the new Chinese eight-coach rakes at Noapara car shed in the northern part of the city.

The CRRC Dailan Co Limited-made coaches, each weighing 45 tonnes, were moved to Noapara in 18-wheeler trailer trucks from Kolkata Port where it arrived from China. Earlier, the north-south section received five new metro rakes made by Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai, which have already cleared trials and are ready for induction.

Two giraffes migrate to Hyderabad

A pair of giraffes — one male and one female — have begun a 1,500-km road trip from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad in two crates on a trailer truck.

The journey is expected to take five days and zoo officials said that the truck had crossed over from West Bengal to Odisha. Two vets from Hyderabad and one from Kolkata are assisting the giraffes.

The three-and-half year male stands 13 feet tall while the two-and-half-year female stands 12 feet tall.

Thundershowers return to the city

The city’s mercury levels were washed down to 15°C this week as moderate rains swept in.

A cyclonic formation over Madhya Pradesh moving towards Jharkhand, coupled with a high-pressure zone in Bay of Bengal from which the cyclonic formation is gathering moisture, is making ideal conditions for heavy showers in Kolkata and other parts of south Bengal, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The showers are expected to continue till Thursday and a light drizzle is expected thereafter.

