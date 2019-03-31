Home Cities Kolkata

Lok Sabha elections: At 70, BJP's Barasat candidate would cast vote for first time

Born in Khulna district of former East Pakistan, Debnath had to flee with his family to India in 1964 at the age of 13 and took shelter at Habra in North 24 Parganas district.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mrinal Kanti Debnath.

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: At the age of 70, BJP's Barasat seat candidate Dr Mrinal Kanti Debnath will not only contest elections for the first time, but he would also even cast his vote for the first time.

The doctor spent most of his professional life in South America, Europe and the Caribbean from 1974 onwards before returning to India 10 years ago. However, even before leaving India and after returning, Debnath never voted.

He attributes a bitter experience during his first election at the age of 18 as the reason for his abstain. "In my first election, when I first went with my father to the polling station, local goons asked us to return home saying they had already cast our vote. That disappointed me and kept me away from voting during my entire life. After returning to India, that bitter experience lingered in my mind and I continued abstaining from vote thinking it would be very humiliating for me to be turned away from the polling station at this age," Debnath said.

However, rival candidates are not ready to buy this justification and have made Debnath's abstain from voting as a major poll issue in their campaigning. "One who has never participated in elections is a misfit in the electoral battle," said TMC candidate and sitting MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. CPM candidate Haripada Biswas said: "If he had respect for democracy, he would have voted earlier."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, Debnath is unperturbed by the criticism. "Earlier CPM didn't let people vote. Now, TMC also doesn't let people cast their votes. I would cast my first vote to myself," he said.

Born in Khulna district of former East Pakistan, Debnath had to flee with his family to India in 1964 at the age of 13 and took shelter at Habra in North 24 Parganas district. He completed his school with financial help from a teacher and also cleaned buses to fund his education, sources revealed.

After school, Debnath completed his MBBS from National Medical College in 1974 and then pursued his higher education in South America, London and Vienna. Finally, he worked in the government health department at a Caribbean Island from where he retired and returned back home, sources added.

Debnath's two children are settled in the United States and he leads a retired life with his wife at his Chinar Park residence in Kolkata besides maintaining his father's residence at Habra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Bengal BJP Dilip Ghosh Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections Barasat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp