Fire destroys many shops near Park Circus railway station in Kolkata, none injured

There had been no report of any casualty in the blaze.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Fire breaks out at Rifle Range Road, Park Circus. (Photo | ANI)

Fire breaks out at Rifle Range Road, Park Circus. (Photo | ANI)

By UNI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at a godown in Park Circus area of south Kolkata Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

At least 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze.

An officer of Kolkata Police said that there was no casualty in the incident.

There is no report of anyone trapped in the blaze, he said.

The facility is situated near railway tracks in Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway.

Train services were not affected due to the fire since the godown is situated at a safe distance from the south section tracks, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.
 

