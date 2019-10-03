Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal paves way for religious brotherhood

Ishtiaq Ahmed, the president of the puja committee comprising three Muslim and four Hindu members, said his team doesn’t even have time to have a proper meal on time. 

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A Durga Puja is being organised in Kolkata by a committee headed by Muslims.

A Durga Puja is being organised in Kolkata by a committee headed by Muslims.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Setting an example of harmony amidst the communal tension comprising intolerance and religious discord prevalent in the country, a Durga Puja is being organised in Kolkata by a committee headed by Muslims.

A large group of people from the minority community in the locality have joined in to play a key role in organising the puja, right from bringing the idol of goddess Durga from the artisans’ hub in Kumartuli to procuring fruits and other items required during the four-day prayer sessions.

Located at Beckbagan, in the eastern side of the state’s capital, members of the puja committee of Friends’ Club are busy applying final touches to the puja pandal.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, the president of the puja committee comprising three Muslim and four Hindu members, said his team doesn’t even have time to have a proper meal on time. 

“We are busy finishing up work now. The footfall of revellers will begin from tomorrow, much before the puja officially begins. Young boys are working side by side with our Hindu brothers to ensure everything in place,” said Ishtiaq.

The festive mood in the locality was hurt when the puja, which turns 54 this year, could not be organised for two consecutive years back in 2012 and 2013 due to severe fund crunch.

It was only in 2014 that Ishtiaq and others from the minority community came forward and with the help of a few others re-launched the puja again.

“He (Ishtiaq) told us that the puja will be organised. He took over all responsibility, right from collecting subscriptions to arranging donations from affluent families in the locality. He brought back a smile on the faces of our children,” said Raja Banerjee, secretary of the committee.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga Puja Bengal Kolkata
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp