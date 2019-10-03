Bengal paves way for religious brotherhood

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Setting an example of harmony amidst the communal tension comprising intolerance and religious discord prevalent in the country, a Durga Puja is being organised in Kolkata by a committee headed by Muslims.

A large group of people from the minority community in the locality have joined in to play a key role in organising the puja, right from bringing the idol of goddess Durga from the artisans’ hub in Kumartuli to procuring fruits and other items required during the four-day prayer sessions.

Located at Beckbagan, in the eastern side of the state’s capital, members of the puja committee of Friends’ Club are busy applying final touches to the puja pandal.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, the president of the puja committee comprising three Muslim and four Hindu members, said his team doesn’t even have time to have a proper meal on time.

“We are busy finishing up work now. The footfall of revellers will begin from tomorrow, much before the puja officially begins. Young boys are working side by side with our Hindu brothers to ensure everything in place,” said Ishtiaq.

The festive mood in the locality was hurt when the puja, which turns 54 this year, could not be organised for two consecutive years back in 2012 and 2013 due to severe fund crunch.

It was only in 2014 that Ishtiaq and others from the minority community came forward and with the help of a few others re-launched the puja again.

“He (Ishtiaq) told us that the puja will be organised. He took over all responsibility, right from collecting subscriptions to arranging donations from affluent families in the locality. He brought back a smile on the faces of our children,” said Raja Banerjee, secretary of the committee.