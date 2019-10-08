Kolkata bids adieu to Goddess Durga

By PTI

KOLKATA: The four-day-long Durga Puja festivities in Bengal came to an end on Tuesday, with revellers queuing up near river banks and lakes for idol immersion as they bid adieu to the goddess.

Dressed in traditional outfits, devotees scrambled to touch the feet of Maa Durga as chants of "Asche Bochor Abar hobe" (till next year) rent the air.

Women offered sweets and prayers to the goddess, while the young danced merrily to the rhythmic beats of dhak.

People were seen exchanging greetings and hugging each other.

Since afternoon, colourful processions, accompanied by drum beats, dotted the streets of Kolkata.

Amid tight security cover, puja organisers were seen flocking the Ganges ghats in the city, which has been decked up for the occasion.

According to the Kolkata Police sources, adequate arrangements have been made for safe and peaceful celebrations on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Besides the police, personnel from state civil defence, civic bodies and Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) have also been deployed to monitor the situation.

More than 1000 Durga idols are likely to be immersed at various ghats of Ganges, the sources added.