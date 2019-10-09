Home Cities Kolkata

At least 162 people arrested for disorderly conduct during Durga puja

Durga Puja, Durga

An idol of goddess Durga at a community pandal. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: At least 162 people have been arrested from different areas in the city for disorderly conduct during the Durga Puja festivities, a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Wednesday.

Different sections of Kolkata Police's Detective Department conducted raids at several locations during the Durga Puja celebrations, he said adding the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) arrested 144 people for disorderly conduct.

The Anti-Burglary Squad (ABS) arrested 2 persons for specific cases and 4 mobile phones were recovered, he said.

ALSO READ: Organizers unfazed after Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row

"During the last 4 days of Bandhu Kolkata initiative, 15 children were handed over to the Kolkata Police's Missing Person Squad," the IPS officer said.

Thirteen of the children were handed over to their guardian and 2 others were sent to a shelter home for their safe custody, he said.

ALSO READ: TMC Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga Puja

Around seven persons were admitted at several hospitals and nursing home when they fell sick during pandal hopping till Tuesday, the police said.

The Watch Section (WS) of the Kolkata Police also took 16 persons including 2 women into preventive detention from different Metro stations and Puja Complex in the city and 12 stolen mobile phones has been recovered, the officer added.

