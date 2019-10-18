Home Cities Kolkata

Murshidabad murders: Mamata assures legel help to relatives of slain school teacher

The killings took on a political colour when the BJP slammed the state government over the incident and claimed that the man was its supporter.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday assured the relatives of the murdered school teacher of Murshidabad district of providing all legal help if needed in connection with the case.

Six relatives of the dead teacher Bondhu Prakash Paul, whose body was found along with that of his wife Beauty and six-year-old son lying in polls of blood at their house at Jiagunj on October 8 during the Durga Puja festival, had met Banerjee at the state secretariat on Thursday.

Both RSS and BJP had claimed that Pal used to participate in 'Milan' the Sangh's weekly programme.

The man's mother and his relatives have denied any involvement by him with RSS.

"The chief minister assured us of providing legal assistance if required. We have not asked for any financial help from her, Rajesh Ghosh, his cousin, told newsmen at the secretariat. We are happy with the police investigation into the murder and happier now after meeting the chief minister," he added.

They also said, "There is no political connection with the family." 

A mason, from whom Paul had taken money promising an insurance policy has been arrested for allegedly killing the family.

Earlier in the day, Paul's relatives went to the state police headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan in the city and met senior police officers in connection with the case.

