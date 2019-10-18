Home Cities Kolkata

Old guards paves way for youth in Bengal CPM's important decision-making bodies

Gautam Deb, Manab Mukherjee, Dipak Dasgupta and Nripen Chowdhury stepped down from the CPM state secretariat, the party's highest decision-making body at the state level.

Published: 18th October 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Left party activists gather to mark centenary celebrations of Communist Party in India at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata Thursday Oct. 17 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Left party activists gather to mark centenary celebrations of Communist Party in India at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata Thursday Oct. 17 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Signalling a major shift in the party, several old guards of the CPI(M) West Bengal unit on Thursday stepped down from various committees, paving way for induction of young leaders in important decision-making bodies.

During the first day of the crucial two-day state committee meeting of the CPI(M) in presence of general secretary Sitaram Yechury, several senior state secretariat leaders stepped down due to health and age-old problems.

Senior leader and former minister Gautam Deb, Manab Mukherjee, Dipak Dasgupta and Nripen Chowdhury stepped down from the CPI(M) state secretariat -- the party's highest decision-making body at the state level.

Kallol Majumdar, Palash Das, Sumit De and two others -- all within the age bracket of 40-50 -- were inducted in the state secretariat.

Eight other leaders from various frontal organisations of the CPI(M), such as DYFI and SFI, were inducted in the state committees.

All of them within the age group of 30-40.

"We are on a process of a major overhaul of our organisation in the state by replacing the old guard with new blood at all levels to send out a message. The changes that took place today are just part of it," a senior CPI(M) leader said.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ruled West Bengal for an uninterrupted three decades since 1977, drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and lost deposits on 40 of the 42 seats in the state.

Facing strong challenges from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the CPI(M) is revamping the party organisation at all levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury CPM Gautam Deb Manab Mukherjee Dipak Dasgupta Nripen Chowdhury
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp