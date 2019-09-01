Home Cities Kolkata

Building partially collapses in Kolkata's Bowbazar area, none injured

A senior Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) official said a building, which was in a rickety condition, has partially collapsed.

Published: 01st September 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Portions of a building collapsed on Sunday at Bowbazar area in the central part of the city, where tunnel boring work for East West Metro corridor is being undertaken, a fire brigade official said here.

There is no report of any injury, he said.

The area has been cordoned off by the police.

A senior Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) official said a building, which was in a rickety condition, has partially collapsed.

Residents of several buildings in the area, where tunnel boring work for the East-West Metro is on, had earlier been shifted to hotels, he said.

"We will reconstruct the portion which has been damaged during the work and will also repair any other building where cracks have appeared," the official said.

The KMRC is constructing the East West Metro corridor connecting IT hub Sector V in Salt Lake to Howrah Maidan.

Tunnels have been bored under the River Hooghly to connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah through the rapid transit system.

The new metro corridor passes through some of Kolkata's most congested areas where there are many century-old buildings, some of which are in dilapidated condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Building Collapse Bowbazar Building Collapse East West Metro corridor
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp