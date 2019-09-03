Home Cities Kolkata

Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy chief guests at Trinamool MLA's Ganesh puja

Dilip Ghosh who had just last month resigned from the post of Bidhannagar Mayor is said to be close to Roy.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: In a welcome break from the usual news of political rivalry from the state, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Arvind Menon and Mukul Roy arrived as chief guests at the Ganesh Puja hosted by TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta here.

The three BJP leaders along with Dutta conducted puja at the pandal in the Salt Lake area on Monday.

The Trinamool MLA who had just last month resigned from the post of Bidhannagar Mayor is said to be close to Roy.

Roy himself was a TMC MP and had served as the Railway Minister in the UPA-II government. He joined BJP in 2017 after resigning from the Rajya Sabha and severing ties with his old party.

The arrival of Roy along with other top party leaders at the event hosted by Dutta is being seen as a sign that the incumbent MLA from Rajarhat-New Town will soon jump the ship to join BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabyasachi Dutta BJP Trinamool Mukul Roy Arvind Menon Dilip Ghosh
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp