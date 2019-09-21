JU violence: Governor visits ailing VC, tells govt to take action

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday visited vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University Suranjan Das and pro-VC Pradip Ghosh who were admitted into a private hospital with high blood-pressure following Thursday’s incident.

Hospital authorities said Das and Ghosh were not physically injured in the incident.



Das and Ghosh developed high BP following the violent protests by students in the university campus during Union minister Babul Supriyo's visit on Thursday. During his visit, the minister was heckled, shoved and pulled by his hair and later confined for over four hours by a group of protesting students.

As the agitation continued, Dhankar rushed to the university campus and rescued the Union minister.

Dhankar arrived at the hospital around 10 am and he spent 25 minutes. "The VC is doing good and is willing to go home. Das said that he will have an interactive session with the students once he is back to the university," said Dhankar, who is also chancellor of the university.

Earlier, the governor had taken a serious view after knowing that Das had left the campus on Thursday evening when Supriyo was gheraoed by the students. A Raj Bhavan statement said the Governor pointed to "the issue of serious lapses by the University VC, including virtual abandonment of his obligations."



Dhankar has also instructed the chief secretary and home secretary to take immediate action.