Home Cities Kolkata

JU violence: Governor visits ailing VC, tells govt to take action

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also instructed the chief secretary and home secretary to take immediate action. 

Published: 21st September 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday visited vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University Suranjan Das and pro-VC Pradip Ghosh who were admitted into a private hospital with high blood-pressure following Thursday’s incident.

Hospital authorities said Das and Ghosh were not physically injured in the incident.
 
Das and Ghosh developed high BP following the violent protests by students in the university campus during Union minister Babul Supriyo's visit on Thursday. During his visit, the minister was heckled, shoved and pulled by his hair and later confined for over four hours by a group of protesting students.     

As the agitation continued, Dhankar rushed to the university campus and rescued the Union minister. 

Dhankar arrived at the hospital around 10 am and he spent 25 minutes. "The VC is doing good and is willing to go home. Das said that he will have an interactive session with the students once he is back to the university," said Dhankar, who is also chancellor of the university.

ALSO READ | Jadavpur University violence: Trinamool, BJP engage in war of words

Earlier, the governor had taken a serious view after knowing that Das had left the campus on Thursday evening when Supriyo was gheraoed by the students. A Raj Bhavan statement said the Governor pointed to "the issue of serious lapses by the University VC, including virtual abandonment of his obligations."
 
Dhankar has also instructed the chief secretary and home secretary to take immediate action. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankar Jadavpur University Suranjan Das Babul Supriyo Jadavpur University violence
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp