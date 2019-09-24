No chargesheet filed regarding vandalism of Vidyasagar bust during Shah's Kolkata visit

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Four months since social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue was vandalised during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata before the Lok Sabha polls, police are yet to submit chargesheets in two cases, one of which held the Union Home Minister accountable of instigating his supporters.

The 37 BJP supporters and local leaders, who were arrested in connection with the vandalism and attack on Trinamool Congress supporters during the roadshow held on May 14, are curently out on bail.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had formed a five-member committee headed by home secretary Alapan Banerjee and commissioner of Kolkata police Anuj Sharma to conduct a probe into the vandalism. The officers probing into the two cases said no deadline was fixed to submit the chargesheets.

“The investigation is still going on. We need to follow some formalities before submitting chargesheets. The process is going on and once it’s over, we will submit chargesheets,” said Debasish Sarkar, deputy commissioner of police, north division.

Both parties had gotten involved in a blame game over the issue of the vandalism.