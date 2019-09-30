Chandrayaan-2, Balakot strikes featured at Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Balakot airstrike, which was a huge talking point before and during the Lok Sabha polls has become the theme of a puja pandal in Kolkata and so has Chandrayaan-2.

Kolkata and other parts of the state, for the first time, are witnessing a saffron flavour for Durga Puja, Bengal’s biggest festive frenzy.

In a bid to combat the supremacy of Bengal’s ruling party in Durga Puja, puja organisers, influenced by the saffron camp, have decided to showcase the two events that have caught the nation’s attention in the recent past.

While Young Boys Club is recreating the sequence of Balakot airstrike, Kumartuli Park and Sribhumi Sporting Club have picked Chandrayaan-2 as the theme behind their pandals.

“The entire nation was focused on Balakot airstrike. Abhinandan became an overnight sensation. There was not a single house in our area where the television set was not on to witness his dramatic return from Pakistan,” said Vikrant Singh, the president of Young Boys Club.

The lunar mission too is set to come alive at Sreebhumi Sporting Club through lighting work at the pandal. Experts from Chandernagore, an area famous for its lighting artisans, have been roped in for the pandal work.