When the British Royalty Made a Dosa!

A crisp dosa rolled out of the machine, Prince took a bite and said, Namste Mumbai, Thank you for the dosa experience.

Mumbai Britain's Prince William along with Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a charity ball at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Sunday. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, today tried their hand at preparing a Dosa, and courtesy an Indian startup's innovation, came out successful at their maiden shot at making the famous South Indian snack.

Prince William poured the batter into a machine ivented by Bengaluru-based startup Dosamatic and Kate Middleton pushed some buttons, making the machine start its preparation.

Within a minute, the crisp dosa rolled out of it. Prince William took a small bite and said, "Namste Mumbai! Thank you for the dosa experience. It is going to be more filling next time."

According to those in the know, it was a departure from the normal practice of British Royalty avoiding to consume food publicly.

After eating the small portion of the snack, Dosamatic's chief executive Eshwar K Vikas told him that the dosa is very similar to the crepe pancakes which are consumed in Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, seemed to be the more curious among the Royal couple, asking many questions about the machine and the process.

Vikas said the machine used by the Royalty is a soon to be introduced one for residential use and added that his three-year-old company already serves hotels and corporate clientele through a bigger version of the same machine.

He said 500 of the bigger machines are already in force in the market and the Indian Angel Network-backed company is currently looking to raise funds through a Series A round to launch the residential machine which will be costing Rs 12,500.

