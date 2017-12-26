MUMBAI: Two journalists were arrested today for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a female scribe, police said.

They extorted the amount from the scribe on the pretext of a settlement with police to remove her husband's name in a case of abetment of suicide at Andheri, said Parmeshwar Ganame, Senior Police Inspector of D N Nagar police station said.

Journalists Nishad Shamsi and Tahir Beig have been apprehended. The two approached the female scribe by pretending that her husband's name has been cropped up in an abetment of suicide case registered in April, he said.

They demanded Rs 10 lakh from the scribe to remove her husband's name, following which she paid the amount, the officer said.

According to the officer, recently when the female scribe approached the Oshaiwara police, she got to know that husband was never booked in any case, an official said.

She then contacted the two journalists and asking them to return the money. The accused returned Rs five lakh to her.

However, when they accused failed to return the remaining amount, the female scribe yesterday lodged a police complaint.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, another police official said.

The duo was produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till December 28, he said.