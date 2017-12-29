MUMBAI: A fire that started at a rooftop pub hosting a birthday party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people (including 29-year-old Khushbu Bansali celebrating her birthday) and injuring at least 21 others, most of them women, shortly after midnight in the Kamla Trade House, a four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, in lower Parel area of south Mumbai.

READ | Khushbu Bansali was 29 on 29th December: A birthday and inferno that followed

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control, the blaze was noticed around 12.30 a.m. from The Mojo Bistro and 1 Above pub, both rooftop restaurants in The Kamla Trade House.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant. Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under various charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They are also charged IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

IN PICTURES | 14 killed, 23 injured as fire engulfs Kamala Mills Compound

Most of the victims, who included 11 women, died of asphyxiation, said Avinash Supe, dean of the KEM Hospital where the injured and dead were brought.

The Times Network with offices of all its major channels in the same complex was hit temporarily and but employees were evacuated safely. After the disruption, Times Now, Times Now HD, ET Now and Mirror Now were operational by late morning.

WATCH | Video of Khushbu celebrating birthday with friends before her death

The blaze comes as a huge setback to the government's plans to make nightlife attractive by permitting all shops/malls to function round-the-clock, to generate more employment and boost tourism in the state.

Barely nine days ago the state government had notified the relevant amendments to the laws, though it was not made applicable to bars, pubs, discotheques and wine shops. However, these were expected to come under the ambit of the new laws in due course, with the BMC initiating several measures in this direction.

Here are all the updates:

The deceased 29-year-old birthday girl Khusbhu Bansali's grandfather, Babulal Mehta, blamed the "irresponsible" hotel management and the civic authorities. "The hotel had put up a temporary structure supported by bamboo, with the possibility of catching fire. There was no fire extinguishing facility either. It is the responsibility of the police and civic authorities act against any violations," he said. (PTI)

Mumbai: Family of owner of '1 Above' pub leaves from Police station after questioning #KamalaMillsFire pic.twitter.com/C7gArLGhrh — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Times Now, Times Now HD, ET Now and Mirror Now were operational by late morning, while Movies Now, Movies Now HD, MN+, MNX HD, Romedy Now, Romedy Now HD, and Zoom would be back on air shortly, an official spokesperson said. The TV channels' offices are all houses in the Kamala Mills compound and operations were disrupted following the fire. (IANS)

In separate statements, both The Mojo Bistro and 1 Above said they had implemented all fire and safety norms as per rules and did not store any gas cylinders on their premises. [READ FULL REPORT HERE]

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had ordered safety audit of all such structures in the city. Officials have also been directed to demolish illegal structures, he added.

After speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Hansraj Ahir said strict action would be taken against the guilty. “It is a very unfortunate incident, the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will surely inquire into the incident and strict action will be taken against guilty,” Ahir told ANI.

A victim is stretchered out after a fire tore through a building where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai early on December 29, 2017. (AFP Photo)

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said, “BMC officials are responsible for the ‘murder’ of people in Kamala Mills fire. This is second such incident in two weeks. When will the BMC wake up?" Earlier, he said: Two weeks ago, people died in a similar fire incident at Farsaan Mart at Sakinaka. It is the fire department which is giving ‘illegal’ no objection certificate. Similarly, the health department of the BMC is giving permissions to run such restaurants. They should be held responsible,” Somaiya said. (ANI) The Mumbai North East MP also said that few days ago he had insisted that the BMC should immediately order fire audit of pubs, hookah parlours and Farsan Mart in Mumbai. (ANI)

A survivor's account:

Around 150 people were in 1 Above restaurant when fire broke out at 12:30 pm. We rushed to exit gate but it was narrow. It was difficult to escape. Somebody dropped us at hospital. I received 20% burns: Siddharth Shroff, Survivor #KamalaMillsFire pic.twitter.com/hqrVh5tlnQ — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

The '1 Above' pub, where a massive blaze killed 14 people, did not follow fire safety norms and violated regulations on encroachment with obstructions blocking its emergency exit, police and civic officials said today. In its daily crime report, the police also said the pub's manager and other staff fled from the spot instead of helping the customers injured in the blaze. [READ FULL REPORT HERE]

“Almost all died due to asphyxiation. None of them died due to flames,” Dr. Harish Pathak, KEM Hospital’s Forensic Department head, told ANI. A proper evacuation plan could have avoided this incident, he added. “All the bodies have been identified, out of which eleven were of women and three are men. All the bodies were found inside the women’s washroom,” said Dr. Pathak. He added that all these people were sent to the washroom to save them from flames, but the toxic fumes took away their lives. (ANI)

Have ordered BMC Commissioner to conduct inquiry. 5 people have been suspended. Action is being taken on the owners, who are also responsible for death of these people. Action would be taken against BMC if negligence is found on their part: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis #KamalaMills pic.twitter.com/UfHfrPCJg4 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar on Friday evaded tough questions about Kamla Mills fire incident, ANI reported. Instead, he said action will be taken against responsible persons for Kamla Mills fire incident. “Fourteen people have been killed in the fire accident. Inquiry has been ordered and once the report comes then action will be taken against the responsible persons. Some people have informed that they had complained to the ward officer about unauthorised construction. The inquiry report will consist various aspects like- any such unauthorised construction, and whether fire audit was done or not, monsoon shed had permission or not.” (ANI)

Fire department officials have said that the restaurant, where the fire allegedly started, did not have a functional fire-fighting system, lacked fire exits and a lot of combustible material was stored on the rooftop that only aggravated the situation, quoted a HT report.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today suspended five of its officials in connection with the fire in a Central Mumbai pub that claimed 14 lives, a top official said. The civic body in the recent past had sent a few notices to the joints at the Kamala Mills compound for violation of norms, a senior BMC official said. The officials suspended were attached to the fire brigade and the G South Ward. (PTI)

A burned bar counter is seen among the charred remains of a restobar where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai early on December 29, 2017. (AFP) The suspended officials include an assistant divisional fire officer, while the remaining four are from the ward office including engineers and health officials, civic sources said, adding the ward officer of G South has been transferred. (PTI)

Dr. Rajesh Dere, the doctor who performed the postmortems on the bodies said, "Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation."

Social activist Mangesh Kalaskar held “illegal construction” at Kamala Mills premises and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) negligence responsible for the mishap. Kalaskar said: “I made several complaints regarding illegal structures of pubs and hotels in Kamala Mills premises, but the BMC said there was nothing wrong,” he added. (ANI)

The victims of the Kamala Mills fire were: Pramila - age unknown

Tejal Gandhi – 36

Khushbu Mehta Bhansali – 28

Vishwa Lalani – 23

Parul Lakdawala – 49

Dhairya Lalani – 26

Kinjal – 21

Kavita Dharani – 36

Shafali – age unknown

Tasha – 22

Sarbjeet – age unknown

Prachi Khetani – 30

Mannisha – 47

Priti – 41

The cause of the fire remains to be ascertained. Initially the blaze was suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.

PTI Photo

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, President, Association of victims of Uphaar tragedy said: "Each time I see a fire taking place and people dying, it angers me a lot and I feel I have miserably failed in my endeavour to stop such fire incidents. I would blame the judiciary and government for this." Krishnamoorthy further asserted that she has been fighting to ensure such incident doesn’t take place. "It's been 20 years since I am fighting this legal battle, it was not only to ensure that I get justice for my children but also to ensure that such incident doesn’t take place. The owners and occupiers continue to flout the rules with impunity and government agencies continue to give NOCs for a price. The ordinary people have to pay the price of such irresponsibility; it is time that people hit the street to demand their own safety."

Each time I see a fire taking place&people dying, it angers me a lot & I feel I have miserably failed in my endeavor to stop such fire incidents. I would blame judiciary & govt for this: Neelam Krishnamoorthy,President, Association of victims of Uphaar tragedy on #KamalaMillsFire pic.twitter.com/xSTGFynd1K — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing sadness over the unfortunate incident, in a tweet said, "Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly."

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao expressed shock at the loss of innocent lives. "The incident of blaze was shocking. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the kin of the innocent people who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. I wish speedy recovery to the injured," the governor said in his message.

Expressing his grief in a tweet about the incident earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops."

Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017

Transmission of the TV channels Times Now, ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom & TV9 Marathi were affected due to the fire. Some of the channels, whose offices are housed in the complex, are yet to resume operations.

Dr Sulbha KG Arora, a Mumbai doctor, told NDTV news channel, she was at the 1 Above restaurant. "There was no time for anyone to reach out because the fire spread so rapidly. The staff members of the restaurant were trying to help the customers as much as possible," she told NDTV on the phone. "There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames," she said separately in a tweet. "Still don't know how I got out alive." Teams of fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and 35 injured people were pulled out from inside the pub and taken to hospital, a police official said.

The injured have been taken to the KEM, Bhatia Hospital, Airoli Burns Hospital and Sion hospital while two with minor injuries were taken to Sion Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

WATCH VIDEO:



A massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound a little after midnight.

There are many major corporates, TV-radio-print media offices, more than three dozen high-end restaurants, pubs, etc, which also suffered damage in the fire and their working was affected on Friday.

The Times Network with offices of all its major channels in the same complex was hit temporarily and but employees were evacuated safely.

After the disruption, Times Now, Times Now HD, ET Now and Mirror Now were operational by late morning, while Movies Now, Movies Now HD, MN+, MNX HD, Romedy Now, Romedy Now HD, and Zoom would be back on air shortly, an official spokesperson said.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS and PTI)