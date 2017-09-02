MUMBAI: With the Union cabinet reshuffle and possible expansion scheduled to happen on Sunday, the Shiv Sena has gone into a sulk with boss Uddhav Thackeray complaining that no one in the BJP bothered to inform him about it.

"We came to know about it from the media. There has been no official confirmation to us till now. Nobody has called me or any of my colleagues," Thackeray said Saturday.

The Shiv Sena's sulk is a familiar posture. It did the same thing back in November 2014 when the Union cabinet went through a similar exercise. That time, the Shiv Sena boycotted the ceremony altogether.

This time, Thackeray didn't bother to reply to queries whether his party will go to the swearing-in ceremony of new minister or boycot it just like last time.

There is speculation all the same about who from the party, if any, will find a place in the Union cabinet come Sunday. Sources say Thackeray is unhappy that his party may at best get one additional place while the JD(U) is likely to get two despite having fewer members in the Lok Sabha.

In his public remarks Saturday, Thackeray made no secret of his pique that the BJP has grown to give the short shrift to the Shiv Sena although the latter is the former's oldest friend in politics.