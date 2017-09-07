5 killed, 8 injured in Mumbai fire
By PTI | Published: 07th September 2017

MUMBAI: Five people were killed and eight injured in a fire at an under-construction building in Mumbai tonight, police said.
The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion in the Prarthana building near the Kishore Kumar Garden in Juhu, they said.
The injured have been admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital of BMC.
The fire has been brought under control, Mumbai police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar told PTI.