MUMBAI: Mumbai’s Borivali Court on Saturday rejected the self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa's application requesting removal of her name from a domestic violence case filed against her.



Last year, Mumbai resident Niki gupta had filed a complaint accusing the godwoman of instigating her in-laws against her for dowry.



However, Borivali police, without informing the complainant, dropped Radhe Maa’s name from the list of accused on grounds of lack of evidence.



On April 28, Gupta submitted a plea to Bombay High Court in connection with the case.



Acting upon her plea, Justice Sadhana Jadhav directed Borivali police to record her statement and allowed Gupta to assist the police in conducting further probe on the basis of her statement and, if necessary, take further action as per law.



Radhe Maa has also been accused of other offences.



On September 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Radhe Maa on plea of a Phagwara resident, Surender Mittal, a former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member.



Two years ago, Mittal had sought an FIR against Radhe Maa but receiving no response to his complaint from Punjab Police, Mittal had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court this year.



Originally, a Punjab resident, Sukhwinder Kaur later changed her name to Radhe Maa and moved to Mumbai. She hosts regular religious events at her Radhe Maa Bhawan located in Boriwali now.



After Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Radhe maa has become the next spiritual leader to come under the scanner.