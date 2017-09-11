MUMBAI: A fire broke out in a four-story building in suburban Vile Parle today in which one fireman was injured.

The blaze started in the building at around 1 p.m.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to bring the fire under control, a fire official said.

He said Sameer Amberkar (33) sustained burn injuries while putting out the flames.

He is undergoing treatment at hospital, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.