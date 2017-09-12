NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe set to lay the foundation for the bullet train in Ahmedabad on September 14, ambiguity continues over a plot of land that railway is seeking in Mumbai for building terminal for the project as Maharashtra government is not willing to part with being a designated site for construction of International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, however, Monday brushed aside any issues land and expressed confidence that Maharashtra will give land for the project.

“I have spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and he has assured me that land will not be problem,” Goyal told reporters here.

On the other hand Maharashtra doesn’t want to spare the prime land at Bandra and has offered railways land at two other sites, which according to railways will increase the cost of the project.

According to sources, meeting between officials of railway and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been inconclusive so far and a midway is still being worked out.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project is a key project of the NDA government that is expected to reduce the travel time between two cities by nearly five hours. Railway is expecting a ridership of 40,000 people every day on 508 km long section by 2023, which is set to increase to 1.6 lakh every day by 2050.

Japan is giving soft loan of 81 percent of the project cost at 0.1 percent per annum. The project is slated for completion by 2023 but railway is making all efforts to complete by August 15, 2022.

To ensure safety and prevent delays on account of land acquisition, railway has decided that 92 percent of the route will be elevated, 6 percent in tunnel and only 2 percent will be on the ground. That is, 508 will have 468 kilometers of track elevated, 27 kilometers of the route within tunnel and the remaining 13 kilometers on the ground.

“By going elevated, the land required has reduced by 50 percent from 1650 hectare to 850 hectare,” said Railway Board, Advisor Infrastructure, Sushant Mishra.

Allaying criticism over the huge cost of over 1 lakh crore required for the projects, Goyal said after 160 years of history of railways in India, it is for the first time that a state-of-the-art technology is being brought to India.

“Indian is lagging when it comes to using modern technology and globally discarded technology was used for planning progress of Indian Railways in the past,” said Goyal.

He said that high speed rail will revolutionise the railways in India and transforms country’s transport sector. Goyal also drew parallel between introduction of Maruti car in India three decades back and how it revolutionised the four-wheeler sector in India.