MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court today directed that the CBI be impleaded as a respondent in a petition seeking a probe by the agency into alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds of the Osho Rajneesh Trust.

Pune resident Yogesh Thakker had approached the high court last year alleging that the spiritual guru's signature was forged in his will by the trustees of the Osho International Foundation.

While an FIR has been lodged with the Pune police, Thakker claimed that the police had not made any substantial progress in the probe and hence, sought a direction to the CBI to take over the investigation.

A division bench of justices R V More and Sadhana Jadhav

today directed Thakker's lawyer Pradeep Havnur to implead the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Union government as respondents in the petition.

"We have to hear the CBI also since you (petitioner) are

seeking for probe by them. Issue notice to CBI," the court said and posted the petition for further hearing on September 27.

According to Thakker, the trustees allegedly transferred money from the trust to private companies owned by them.

In 2012, Thakker wrote a letter to Pune police commissioner following which an FIR was lodged against the trustees in 2013 but no progress was made.

Rajneesh passed away in 1990 and his will was prepared in 1989.

Thakker alleged that the will was forged. He supported his claim with a report of a private handwriting expert.