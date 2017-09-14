MUMBAI: A 55-year-old farmer today allegedly attempted to commit suicide at Mantralaya, the state Secretariat, here, police said.

The farmer, Bhairavnath Jadhav a resident of Ahmednagar district, allegedly consumed insecticide on the first floor of Mantralaya, they said.

He was rushed to the nearby St George Hospital where he under medical observation, they said, adding the exact reason for his suicide attempt could not be ascertained.

The police is probing if the farmer's move to take the extreme step was linked to the recently announced loan waiver scheme for farmers by the state government.