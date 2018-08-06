Bail racket busted, 6 arrested in Thane

By PTI

THANE: With the arrest of six people, police today claimed to have busted a major racket involving fabrication of documents and arranging guarantors to obtain bail for arrested persons from courts here in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said initial assessment revealed that around 150 people benefited from the racket and got relief from courts in the last one year.

He said officials of the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch kept a vigil near the Kalyan court and on July 30 picked up three people on suspicion and their interrogation blew the lid off the racket.

Three more people were arrested later for allegedly being part of the racket, he said.

The gang used to arrange bogus ration cards, tax receipts of gram panchayat and also bogus guarantors for obtaining bail for arrested persons in courts at Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Thane, the police said.

During a search of their premises, 45 rubber stamps, 51 bogus ration cards, 318 tax receipts of gram panchayats and fake Aadhaar cards, among other documents, were seized, they said.

The police did not reveal the names of the arrested persons.