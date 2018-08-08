Home Cities Mumbai

Over 40 injured as fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum​ refinery in Mumbai

The incident took place at the public sector oil firm's plant on the Mahul Road in Chembur area of East Mumbai around 2.45 PM, they said.

Published: 08th August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place at the public sector oil firm's plant on the Mahul Road . (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 43 workers were injured after a fire broke out following a boiler blast in the refinery of Bharat Petroleum here this afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place at the public sector oil firm's plant on the Mahul Road in Chembur area of East Mumbai around 2.45 PM, they said.

Forty-three workers were injured in the incident, said Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-VI).

After preliminary treatment at BPCL's first aid centre, 22 of them were allowed to go home, whereas 21 were shifted to a nearby hospital in Chembur, he said.

One of them was in the intensive care unit, he said. Nine fire tenders, two foam tenders and two jumbo tankers were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Along with the Fire Brigade, the refinery's own fire-fighting team, HPCL, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, RCF and Mazgaon Dock fire brigades were also engaged in dousing the flames which were now under control, said an official of the Disaster Control Room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place in the "Compressor shed of Hydrocracker plant", as per the company's statement.

Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said the firefighting was made difficult by heat and pressure inside the plant.

According to Santosh Aadhar, a local resident, a "massive" explosion was heard in the surrounding area.

"Its tremors shook windows of our building which is 500 m away from the refinery," Aadhar told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Petroleum Bharat Petroleum fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema