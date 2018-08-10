Dawood Ibrahim's Masulla Building auctioned to Saifee Trust for Rs 3.5 crore

By Online Desk

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's three-storeyed Masulla Building aka Amina Mansion at Pakmodia Street, Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai, was bought by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for Rs 3.5 crore at an auction held on Thursday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Mahasabha and Delhi-based lawyer Bhupendra Bharadwa were the other two bidders for Amina Mansion (named after Dawood's mother Amina Bi).

According to media reports, although Bharadwaj was the highest bidder (with Rs 1.91 crore) in the public auction, he did not participate in the sealed tenders process which led to SBUT winning the deal. The Mahasabha, led by the head of Indira Tiwari, pulled out of the final bidding process as it couldn't accumulate the initial deposit of Rs 25 lakh.

The auction was carried out under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA). The reserve price for the property was fixed at Rs 79.43 lakh and all bidders had to submit an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 25 lakh by August 6 to participate.

A spokesperson for SBUT, as quoted by DNA, said that the Masulla building had been declared unfit for living and posed serious risks to the lives of tenants and pedestrians and that the trust had acquired the building to redevelop it as part of their ongoing Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project.

Last year, the SBUT, a Bohra trust, had won the bids with the highest price of Rs 11.50 crore for three other properties that belonged to Dawood's family. SBUT now owns four properties, all located in Bhendi Bazaar area: Shabnam Guest House, six flats in the Damarwala building, Hotel Raunaq Afroz and the Masulla building.