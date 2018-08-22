Mumbai: Fire doused at Parel's Crystal Tower, eight rescued so far

Home Cities Mumbai

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway at Crystal Tower in Mumbai's Parel. | (ANI Twitter Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A blaze which broke out in a posh residential building in Dadar area here this morning has been doused by the fire brigade, with no casualty being reported, an official said.

A total of eight people were rescued from the 'Crystal Tower' building and had been sent to KEM Hospital. A search operation has been launched to locate more trapped persons inside.

The fire brigade control room got a message about the fire on the building's12th floor at 8.32 am, he said.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said earlier.

Eight fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were rushed to the spot, sources said.

Further details were awaited.

(With Inputs from ANI)

