Mumbai highrise blaze kills four, hurts 16; Crystal Tower's firefighting system was defunct

The 16 injured, including six women, were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, it said. the victims were identified as Bablu Shaikh (36) and Shubhada Shelke (62).

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway at Crystal Tower in Mumbai's Parel. | (ANI Twitter Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar here today morning, killing four people and injuring 16, fire officials said.

Dozens of people were rescued from different floors of the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema.

The blaze has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway, officials said.

The fire brigade control room got a message at 8.32 am about the blaze on the 12th floor.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly, trapping the residents in the stairs, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said.

At least 20 people suffered from suffocation due to the smoke.

They were rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, where four of them, including a woman, were declared brought dead, the city civic body said in a statement.


The 16 injured, including six women, were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, it said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Bablu Shaikh (36) and Shubhada Shelke (62), the civic body said.

The smoke spread through the building's staircases and lifts were not used as a precautionary measure.

Snorkel ladders were used to rescue residents stranded in the building, an official in the fire brigade control room here said.

Some persons were still feared to be trapped in the building, he said.

Ten fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were at the spot, he said.

The cause of the fire will be known after an inquiry, he said. 

