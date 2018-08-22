Mumbai highrise blaze kills four; tower's firefighting system was defunct

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar today morning, killing four residents and injuring 14, fire officials said.

Dozens of people were rescued from different floors of the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema.

The blaze has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway, officials said.

The fire brigade control room got a message at 8.32 am about the blaze on the 12th floor.

#UPDATE:14 fire engines are here.Situation under control. Fire fighting ops over,cooling ops is on.Complaint to be lodged on charges of criminal offence against the responsible society official.Building declared unsafe;power&water supply stopped for now:Fire Dept official #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/4MqQEkTpqz — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly, trapping the residents in the stairs, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said.

Sixteen people suffered from suffocation due to the smoke.

They were rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead, the city civic body said in a statement.

#UPDATE: Area around the lift of the 12th floor was the worst affected. Fire in the electrical wiring kept in duct area had caused smoke&heat on the entire floor, because of which people on upper floors were trapped: Fire Dept official on fire accident in Crystal Tower #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/m2Rhr4vE4b — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

The smoke spread through the building's staircases and lifts were not used as a precautionary measure.

Snorkel ladders were used to rescue residents stranded in the building, an official in the fire brigade control room here said.

Ten fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were at the spot, he said.

The cause of the fire will be known after an inquiry, he said.

