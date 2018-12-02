Ram being deprived of land that rightfully belonged to him is frustrating: Hosbale

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Lord Ram is being deprived of the land that rightfully belonged to him. This is frustrating for Hindus, said RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosbale here on Sunday. He was speaking at the grand Dharma-Sabha held here to resolve for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

"At the site of Ram Janma Bhoomi, where the disputed site stood, archaeological evidence has been found. This was made clear in the judgment of the Allahabad High Court. But, the land was not given for construction of temple. On the contrary, it was divided into parts. In the Vamana Avatar Vishnu had conquered the Trailokya in three steps. The next avatar of Vishnu, however, is being deprived of the land he rightfully owned. This is frustrating for Hindus," Hosbale said as he addressed the grand gathering.

Renowned religious figures from Maharashtra like Jagatguru Ramanandacharya, Jagadguru Narendra Maharaj, GovindDeoGiri Maharaj, Anandgiri Maharaj, NayanPadmasagar Maharaj too addressed the Dharma Sabha along with Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Prof. Dr. Surendra Jain.

All the speakers emphasized that the parliament should bring in a new legislation of the government should promulgate an ordinance to facilitate construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in the winter session itself.

While giving a background of the "fight for Ram Mandir in courts" Hosbale said, "The Narasimha Rao government had told the Supreme Court that if conclusive archaeological evidences are found at the disputed site, the disputed land would be given for construction of temple. The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has even recognized that such conclusive evidences have been recovered from the disputed site. The Court has even said in its judgment that a temple existed at the disputed site. Then a special bench of the Supreme Court was constituted for speedy hearing on the matter and now suddenly the same court says that the issue is not on their priority list," Hosbale said.

"If a huge statue of Sardar Patel can come up on the banks of Narmada then why a legislation can't be brought in for construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya," Hesbale asked.

VHP Jt Gen Secretary Surendra Jain reiterated the organization's stand that the conqueror's marks need to be destroyed when a nation comes out of years of enemy rule. "Had Sardar Patel been there, Hindus wouldn't have to fight for the Ram Mandir today," he said while referring to the Somanath temple built during Sardar Patel's tenure.

More than 1.25 lakh people attended today's DharmaSabha. People had registered for the sabha and they came in buses from all the suburbs of Mumbai as well as adjacent cities like Kalyan, Dombivali, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar, Nalasopara, Bhayandar etc. said VHP prachar Pramukh Shriraj Nair said.