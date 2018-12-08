Home Cities Mumbai

Gandhigiri of farmer yields nothing but dry inquiry from district administration

Sanjay Balkrishna Sathe, a farmer had sent Rs 1064 to PM Narendra Modi that he had got from selling 750 kg of onions.

Published: 08th December 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Onion

Image for representational purpose only (Photo|EPS)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: More than a week after Sanjay Balkrishna Sathe sent Rs 1064 that he had got from selling 750 kg of onions, the farmer from Nashik district has realised that his 'Gandhigiri' has yielded nothing but a mere telephonic enquiry about his farm area and yield and attempts to trace his 'political roots' and show that his onions didn't deserve more than what he got.

"Deputy Collector Shashikant Mangrule called me up earlier this week. He asked how much land I own, the type of onions I sow, total expenditure that I incurred and my yield last season. But no government officer has cared to visit my home or farm and see the kind of hardship that we have to face," Sathe told this newspaper on Saturday.

READ| Now, Nashik farmer gets 51 paise per kg for his onions, sends money order to Maharashtra CM

"Other farmers dump their onion in the fields to rot or just throw them on roads to register their protest. I don't think that is the right way to protest and hence I sent the amount I earned to the PMO to highlight our plight. My intentions were very clear. But, now a couple of my friends have said that some officers from the Tahsildar officer are enquiring about my political affiliation. This has got me worried," he said.

Sathe's onions fetched Rs 1.5/kg at Asia's biggest Onion market yard. He said there were attempts to project that the onions he had brought for auction were of a low quality and hence, they fetched a low price. A note, which is said to be part of the official report, is in circulation in the social media and in the onion trade circles.

"The note, while giving reasons on why my onions fetched record low rate, says that according to the APMC's explanation, my onions were of a low grade and stored for a long time. Hence, they had started turning blackish," Sathe said.

However, according to Lasalgaon APMC Chairman Jaydatt Holkar, no such report has been sent by the APMC to the district administration and the information on average rates might have been picked up from the marketing federation report.

While Deputy Collector Shashikant Mangrule did not answer phone calls, Collector B Radhakrishnan said no attempt was made by the district administration to enquire about Sathe's political leanings. He, however, couldn't say what measures, if any, had been taken by the district administration to provide some relief to onion growers like Sathe who fetched very low rates.

In a related development, Shreyas Abhale, another onion grower from Sangamner in neighbouring Ahmednagar district, has followed Sathe's lead by sending Rs 6 that he got by selling around 510 kg of his onions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra onion farmer Sanjay Balkrishna Sathe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp