Housing society worker flings puppies over 12-feet high wall in Mumbai

One of the puppies sustained a hairline fracture after the fall, a member of the Sagar City housing society in suburban Andheri told the police.

Puppy

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Members of a Mumbai housing society have charged their housekeeper with flinging three puppies over a 12-feet wall and have submitted CCTV footage of the incident to corroborate their claim, police said.

Following the incident, two residents of the housing society submitted a complaint to the D N Nagar police station, seeking action against the alleged offender, police said.

The complainants said the incident took place on December 4 and was captured by CCTV cameras of the housing complex, which shows the housekeeper manhandling the litter and later walking with them towards the societys boundary wall.

A society member, who feeds stray cats and dogs in the neighbourhood said, "On December 4, when I was feeding the animals, I couldnt find three puppies I had been seeing for about two months."

The next morning, the neighbours heard the puppies' sounds and rescued the litter. The incident was captured in CCTVs installed at the housing complex, police said.

It shows a house keeping worker catching the puppies, walking with them to the boundary wall and flinging them across the 12-feet high wall.

Another resident of the complex said after the puppies were brought back, they were taken to a vet for treating suspected hairline fracture.

"A complaint has been received from residents and animal lovers of the Sagar City complex. We are probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far," a police official said.

 

