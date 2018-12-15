Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight grounded after bomb threat call

The aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for a secondary ladder point check after a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) found the threat as "specific", the sources said.

Published: 15th December 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational Purposes. | Reuters

By PTI

MUMBAI: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow via Delhi was grounded Saturday after a bomb threat call, airport sources said.

The aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for a secondary ladder point check after a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) found the threat as "specific", the sources said.

Later, security agencies declared the plane "safe", they said.

Repeated attempts for IndiGo's reaction on the development did not fructify.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.05 am.

It was immediately not clear as to how many passengers were on board.

"A woman passenger travelling to Delhi on Go Air flight G8 329 approached an IndiGo check-in counter at T1 and informed that there was a bomb in IndiGo's flight 6E 3612 (operating on Mumbai/ Delhi/Lucknow route)," an airport source said.

The woman passenger also showed photographs of a few people and claimed that they were a "threat" to the nation, the source said.

Thereafter, CISF personnel took her to the airport police station for questioning.

"A BTAC was convened in CISF Assistant Commander's office which declared the threat a specific one," the source added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo flight IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow Flight Bomb Threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp