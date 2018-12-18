Home Cities Mumbai

Fadnavis orders probe into Mumbai hospital blaze that claimed eight lives

The blaze broke out on Monday afternoon at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in MIDC, Andheri East, and spread to engulf the third and fourth floors.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:55 AM

Mumbai hospital fire

a major fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, ordered a probe into the massive fire at ESIC hospital at Andheri on Monday evening.

The death toll in the fire went up to eight after two more patients admitted to other hospitals after the fire succumbed to asphyxiation.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and the Union Labour Ministry on Tuesday over a fire incident at a Mumbai hospital in which six people were killed.

 On Tuesday morning, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Dr Ranjit Patil visited those patients from the ESIC hospital, who, had been moved to hospitals nearby. 

“Insulation material, that included rubber and plastic, was stored on the lower floors of the hospital. As it caught fire, it led to heavy and toxic smoke due to which panic spread and people suffered from asphyxiation. The patients I visited had no burn or other injuries. Most of them suffered from toxic fumes,” Dr Patil said after his visit. He also said that a probe had been ordered and no one would be spared.   

While 142 injured are still undergoing treatment at various public and private hospitals, 26 have been discharged so far, he said.   

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, MIDC for the mishap and said it had been avoiding fire audit for long.   

The labour minister announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the dead, Rs 2 lakh each for seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each for minor injuries.

