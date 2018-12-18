Home Cities Mumbai

PM Modi in Mumbai today, to lay foundation stones for Thane-Mumbai and Pune Metros

The Shiv Sena also took revenge of sorts by going ahead with the foundation laying ceremony of Mumbai coastal road on Sunday.

MUMBAI: In a whirlwind tour of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones for Thane-Mumbai and Pune Metros and a housing scheme for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG) at Kalyan and Pune in Maharashtra.

PM Modi, who will arrive in the city in the morning, is also scheduled to release a book at Raj Bhavan and participate in the Republic Conclave in the first half of the day. 

His tour has come under criticism from the BJP’s ruling ally Shiv Sena, for its President Uddhav Thackeray has been kept away from the official program at Thane-Kalyan and Pune. Shiv Sena controls both the Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporations, and hence the Shiv Sena leadership was expecting a place alongside PM Modi during.

The Shiv Sena also took revenge of sorts by going ahead with the foundation laying ceremony of Mumbai coastal road on Sunday. The foundation stone was kept at the hands of Uddhav Thackeray while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not invited to the programme.

While PM Modi would be inaugurating various projects in Kalyan and Pune between 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, BJP national president Amit Shah would be in the city to address party cadres on Wednesday. 

While the party’s poor show in the three states it ruled is being blamed on the laid-back attitude that has sneaked in among cadres, Amit Shah will only meeting only legislators during his visit. There too, some of the party he is likely to face the wrath of disgruntled party MLAs like Anil Gote, who had recently announced his resignation after he was sidelined in local municipal elections.

