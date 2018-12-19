Death toll in Mumbai hospital fire rises to nine

Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai hospital fire

A major fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The death toll in the Mumbai hospital fire rose to nine Wednesday with a 65-year-old woman succumbing to her injuries, a civic official said.

175 injured people, including some children, are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the city.

Shila Murvekar died at Seven Hills hospital this afternoon and with this the death toll reached nine, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The fire broke out in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri Monday, killing six people.

The death toll rose to eight Tuesday with two persons dying in different hospitals.

The 325-bed hospital did not have the Occupation Certificate (OC) from fire department, a mandatory certification needed for such institutes to function.

Nearly 375 people, including patients and visitors, were in the five-floor hospital when the fire broke out, an official said.

The blaze appeared to have erupted after a short-circuit near the rubber rolls stored on the ground floor, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a probe and the union labour ministry had announced compensation for the victims.

 

