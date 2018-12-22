Mumbai hospital fire death toll at 11 as week-old infant dies of injuries

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The death toll in the Andheri ESIC hospital fire case went up to 11 after a week-old girl succumbed to lung injuries from inhaling smoke on Friday.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the MIDC fire brigade lacked the equipment to reach the fourth floor.

The girl, who was born with her twin brother on December 13, was being treated at the neonatal ICU for lung injuries sustained from inhaling smoke.

Meanwhile, it has came to fore that the MIDC fire brigade that first responded to the fire lacked the equipment needed to reach the fourth floor of the hospital building where the patients were trapped.

“We didn’t have hydraulic platforms to reach that height and had to wait till the Mumbai fire brigade team arrived,” said a fire officer said.

The hospital staff had said that people trapped on top floor of the hospital panicked.