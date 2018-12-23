Bhim Army, police at odds over rally permit to chief Azad

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: The Bhim Army has decided to confront Mumbai police over the issue of its chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s meeting at Jambori Maidan in Worli area of central Mumbai. “In a letter sent to us yesterday, the police has said that they are denying permission to Azad’s proposed meet on December 29. However, we have told them that we shall not change the program for which other government departments have given permission to us over a month back,” said Ashok Kamble, president of Bhim Army in Maharashtra.

Azad’s public event had been finalised about a couple of months back. The ground was sought for a cultural meet, which the Public Works Department had granted last month. After that, an application was moved for police permission earlier this month and at the last moment.

“After that, we were made to run from several other departments and seek their permissions. And now that we have got them all, the police have denied us permission citing some intelligence report which says there can be a law and order situation,” Kamble added.

When police suggested that the event be held indoors as political rallies are banned on the ground, they were told that it’s a cultural meet, Kamble said and added that the meet would be held as planned earlier even though police try to restrict it. After Mumbai Azad is scheduled to address public rallies at Pune and Bhima-Koregaon also. The young leader enjoys enviable support among Dalits in his native state.