Home Cities Mumbai

Former Sheriff of Mumbai Nana Chudasama passes away at 86

Nana Chudasama, 86, was the father of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC and founder of several social organisations like NGOs 'Giants International' and 'I Love Mumbai'.

Published: 23rd December 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai sheriff and social activist, Nana Chudasama passed away at his residence at Churchgate on Sunday morning after prolonged illness.

Nana Chudasama, 86, was the father of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC and founder of several social organisations like NGOs 'Giants International' and 'I Love Mumbai'.

He served as the Sheriff of Mumbai for two consecutive terms. For his contribution to the betterment of society, he was conferred the prestigious 'Padma Shri' in 2005.

Chudasama was the only person ever to hold the position of both sheriff and mayor of Mumbai. For the development of Mumbai, he contributed through various organisations like 'Mumbai Mazhi Ladki', 'Forum Against Drugs' and 'Aids and National Kidney Foundation'.

Expressing grief over the demise of Chudasama, the state governor, C Vidyasagar Rao said 'we have lost 'alert Mumbaikar'.

The last rites to be performed at 1800 hrs on Sunday, family sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaina NC Padma Shri Sheriff of Mumbai Nana Chudasama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp