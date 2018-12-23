Former Sheriff of Mumbai Nana Chudasama passes away at 86

By UNI

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai sheriff and social activist, Nana Chudasama passed away at his residence at Churchgate on Sunday morning after prolonged illness.

Nana Chudasama, 86, was the father of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC and founder of several social organisations like NGOs 'Giants International' and 'I Love Mumbai'.

He served as the Sheriff of Mumbai for two consecutive terms. For his contribution to the betterment of society, he was conferred the prestigious 'Padma Shri' in 2005.

Chudasama was the only person ever to hold the position of both sheriff and mayor of Mumbai. For the development of Mumbai, he contributed through various organisations like 'Mumbai Mazhi Ladki', 'Forum Against Drugs' and 'Aids and National Kidney Foundation'.

Expressing grief over the demise of Chudasama, the state governor, C Vidyasagar Rao said 'we have lost 'alert Mumbaikar'.

The last rites to be performed at 1800 hrs on Sunday, family sources added.