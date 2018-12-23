Mumbai: Three killed, eight injured as under-construction building collapses in Goregaon

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least three people were killed and eight others injured when a two-storey under-construction building in a chawl collapsed Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.15 am at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West) when the slab of the two-floor building gave way during construction, an official said.

The structure was part of a chawl (tenement) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), he said. Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot after getting information about the collapse and started a rescue operation, he said.

At least three fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance were deployed for the operation, the official said. At least nine people trapped inside the debris were rescued and rushed to SiddharthHospital in Goregaon, he said.

A 27-year-old man, Shravan Kumar Goremandal, was declared dead on arrival, he said. One Subhash Chavan (38) and an unidentified person also succumbed to injuries, the official said. Three of the injured, Mangal Bansa (35), Munna Shaikh (30) and Shekhar(35), were admitted in the hospital, while the others discharged after treatment, he said.

An accidental death report was registered at the Goregaon Police station and a probe is underway, he said. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be known.