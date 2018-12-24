Five dead in accidents on Mumbai-Pune Express way

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The number of fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway refuses to come down. At least five people died in four separate accidents on the expressway in the last two days.

A study by the SaveLIFE Foundation showed that 53% commuters had suggested increased enforcement to improve road safety on the expressway.

On Monday, a speeding car on the Mumbai-bound lane rammed into another truck near Rasayani killing two young men. Earlier, on Sunday, three people lost lives in three different accidents on the road.

A Bengaluru-based couple, IT professional Ankit Chugh (35) and his wife Sanjana Chugh (32), died on Sunday morning when a truck rammed into their car. Ankit was driving the vehicle, Sanjana sat beside him on the front seat. Their two children Samarth (7) and Sathi (5), were admitted to the MGM hospital at Kamothe near Panvel. “A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the truck registered in Rajasthan,” Panvel police said.

On the same day, Kunal Raje (20), a resident of Pimpri died after his car rammed into a truck at Kamshet on the expressway.

Last week, at least three people, who had gone to the expressway for a morning walk, had lost lives in Pune. Six people were injured at Nerul when three vehicles collided into each other.

The SaveLIFE Foundation study also showed that speeding is a significant risk factor with 65 per cent of drivers admitting to breaching the posted speed limit.

The survey found that 42.3 per cent of all commuters, including drivers, and front and rear seat occupants do not wear seatbelts while travelling on the expressway.

The insights will be used to suggest counter-measures to improve road safety on the expressway, Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation said.