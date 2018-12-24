Home Cities Mumbai

Five dead in accidents on Mumbai-Pune Express way

A study by the SaveLIFE Foundation showed that 53% commuters had suggested increased enforcement to improve road safety on the expressway.

Published: 24th December 2018 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Highway, Road

Image of a highway used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The number of fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway refuses to come down. At least five people died in four separate accidents on the expressway in the last two days.

A study by the SaveLIFE Foundation showed that 53% commuters had suggested increased enforcement to improve road safety on the expressway.

On Monday, a speeding car on the Mumbai-bound lane rammed into another truck near Rasayani killing two young men. Earlier, on Sunday, three people lost lives in three different accidents on the road.

A Bengaluru-based couple, IT professional Ankit Chugh (35) and his wife Sanjana Chugh (32), died on Sunday morning when a truck rammed into their car. Ankit was driving the vehicle, Sanjana sat beside him on the front seat. Their two children Samarth (7) and Sathi (5), were admitted to the MGM hospital at Kamothe near Panvel. “A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the truck registered in Rajasthan,” Panvel police said.

On the same day, Kunal Raje (20), a resident of Pimpri died after his car rammed into a truck at Kamshet on the expressway.

Last week, at least three people, who had gone to the expressway for a morning walk, had lost lives in Pune. Six people were injured at Nerul when three vehicles collided into each other.

The SaveLIFE Foundation study also showed that speeding is a significant risk factor with 65 per cent of drivers admitting to breaching the posted speed limit.

The survey found that 42.3 per cent of all commuters, including drivers, and front and rear seat occupants do not wear seatbelts while travelling on the expressway.

The insights will be used to suggest counter-measures to improve road safety on the expressway, Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp