Woman delivers baby on Dadri railway platform in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old woman gave birth to a baby on a platform of Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Monday night, authorities said.

Geeta Deepak Wagare, on December 24 started experiencing severe labour pains following which, she was immediately attended by 24x7 medical assistance team of the railways.

Railway police were also present at the spot.

Post delivery, the mother and the newly-born baby were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for further care and medical assistance.

The woman, as well as the baby, are safe.