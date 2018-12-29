Mumbai Congress unit president Nirupam seeks judicial probe into Mumbai fire mishaps

Home Cities Mumbai

Nirupam said a comprehensive enquiry should be set up in the fire incidents that have claimed 20 lives in the past 12 days.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam | File PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Congress unit president Sanjay Nirupam has sought a judicial probe into recent fire mishaps in the megapolis in which "20 people died".

He also sought action against Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta. Nirupam said a comprehensive enquiry should be set up in the fire incidents that have claimed 20 lives in the past 12 days.

He demanded a judicial probe under a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court.

"The 15-storey residential building in Chembur which caught fire Thursday did not have any fire extinguishers in place. Residents of the building are agitated because the builder didn't obtain mandatory fire NOC and ran away," he said.

Several were killed and many others injured in a major fire that broke out in the high-rise residential society Thursday evening.

"Fire Department comes under BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and the fact that people are losing their lives every day in Mumbai indicates failure of the civic chief.

Mehta seems to be keen on giving concessions to builders rather than working towards ensuring a safe life for Mumbaikars.

It seems that despite being the head of the civic body, Mehta has not given a thought to the increasing fire incidents killing people across the city every day, Nirupam said in a statement.

The Congress leader accused the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine in the BMC of trying to help builders rather than providing safety to the average Mumbaikar.

He demanded that civic officials responsible for negligence in fire accidents be booked irrespective of their seniority.

"The fact that almost two people are losing their lives every day in the city is not a normal phenomenon. The seriousness of the issue needs to be understood, acted upon and a comprehensive enquiry must be set up immediately," he said.

On December 17, a massive fire swept through ESIC Kamgar Hospital in suburban Andheri, killing 11 people.

In another mishap, four people were charred to death in a fire in a garment factory in suburban Kandivali on December 23.

Nirupam said the civic body seems to have not learned lessons from the Kamala Mills fire incident which had claimed 14 lives last year.

