Mumbai Fire Brigade acts against 31 establishment owners for violations

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Fire Brigade has acted against owners of 31 establishments, including malls, eateries and multiplexes, in the past four days for violation of norms, a senior official said Monday.

Chief Fire Officer PS Rahangdale said the drive was carried out between December 27-30 and involved checking of fire-fighting equipment etc.

"A total of 377 establishments like malls, eateries and multiplexes were checked and action was taken against owners of 31 places. Action included demolition, encroachment removal, LPG cylinders seizure, inspection report submission and notice issuance," he informed.

The city has been rocked by fire incidents in the past few days, prime among them being one at the ESIC Hospital in Andheri on December 17 which killed 11 people and another in a high-rise in Tilaknagar area on December 27 that took five lives.